Insider Buying: Henderson International Income (LON:HINT) Insider Acquires 3,193 Shares of Stock

Henderson International Income (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) insider Mai Fenton purchased 3,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £5,076.87 ($6,412.62).

Henderson International Income Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HINT opened at GBX 160 ($2.02) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 157.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 163.90. Henderson International Income has a 1 year low of GBX 148.45 ($1.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 184.98 ($2.34). The stock has a market cap of £313.57 million and a PE ratio of 1,333.33.

Henderson International Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a GBX 1.92 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Henderson International Income’s previous dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Henderson International Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,833.33%.

Henderson International Income Company Profile

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

