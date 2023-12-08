Insider Buying: Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Purchases 9 Shares of Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Stockton bought 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,608 ($20.31) per share, with a total value of £144.72 ($182.80).

LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,680 ($21.22) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,583.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,738.84. Rathbones Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,436 ($18.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,245 ($28.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,301.37, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rathbones Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,061.25 ($26.04).

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

