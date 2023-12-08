Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $27,690.32 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $27,690.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $519.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 68.1% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 431,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 174,825 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 494,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth $177,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.