Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $27,690.32 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $27,690.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Castle Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $519.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
See Also
