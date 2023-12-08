Insider Selling: Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Insider Sells £28,330.90 in Stock

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) insider Petros Parras sold 1,406 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,015 ($25.45), for a total transaction of £28,330.90 ($35,784.89).

Compass Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CPG opened at GBX 2,072 ($26.17) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,762.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. Compass Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,852.50 ($23.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,250 ($28.42). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,056.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,075.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61.

Compass Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a GBX 28.10 ($0.35) dividend. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,733.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.05) to GBX 2,350 ($29.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.79) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,140 ($27.03).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

