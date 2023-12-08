Insider Selling: Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Sells $18,743,574.90 in Stock

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) Director David Einhorn sold 418,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $18,743,574.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,830,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,868,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Einhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, David Einhorn sold 519,210 shares of Green Brick Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $23,182,726.50.

On Wednesday, September 6th, David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $38,785,500.00.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $50.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.47. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $59.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.21. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $418.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on GRBK

Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $889,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.