Insider Selling: Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Insider Sells $3,406,500.00 in Stock

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $3,406,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,231,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,971,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Marciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of Guess? stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00.

Guess? Stock Performance

NYSE GES opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. Guess?, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.84.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). Guess? had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess?

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Guess? by 266.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Guess? by 732.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Guess? in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

