Insider Selling: Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Insider Sells 1,822,286 Shares of Stock

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Gilad Myerson sold 1,822,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £18,222.86 ($23,017.38).

Gilad Myerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 9th, Gilad Myerson bought 96 shares of Ithaca Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 157 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of £150.72 ($190.38).

Ithaca Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ITH opened at GBX 147 ($1.86) on Friday. Ithaca Energy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 133.60 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 197.80 ($2.50). The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,470.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 162.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 157.65.

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

