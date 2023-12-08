Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $234.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $185.00.

PODD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Insulet from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded Insulet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.07.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $194.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.15. Insulet has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Insulet by 251.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Insulet by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

