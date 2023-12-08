Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.10.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $177.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.37, a PEG ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.95. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $45.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 34,294 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

