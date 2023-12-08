Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after acquiring an additional 92,228,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,693,000 after purchasing an additional 525,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,660,000 after purchasing an additional 127,481 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $112.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 2,030 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $233,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 2,030 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $233,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,840 shares of company stock valued at $12,523,065 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

