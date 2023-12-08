Investors Buy High Volume of Chevron Put Options (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 120,962 put options on the company. This is an increase of 111% compared to the average daily volume of 57,222 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $142.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.19 and a 200-day moving average of $156.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The company has a market capitalization of $268.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.