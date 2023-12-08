Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Iris Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.08.

NASDAQ IREN opened at $5.81 on Monday. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Iris Energy by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iris Energy by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

