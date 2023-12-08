iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IVV opened at $460.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $356.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

