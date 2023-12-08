Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.45.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. Itron has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.71.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $560.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.78 million. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Itron will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 240.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 9,150.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 18.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

