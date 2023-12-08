J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Raised to $136.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Cowen from $133.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s previous close.

SJM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Argus cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $121.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.86. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -712.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $314,740,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

