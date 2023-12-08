Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $186.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $167.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JKHY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.92.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $165.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.67. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $187.23.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 98,786.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,078,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,921,191,000 after purchasing an additional 363,709,934 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,742,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,648,000 after purchasing an additional 46,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,933,000 after purchasing an additional 244,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,449,000 after purchasing an additional 62,014 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

