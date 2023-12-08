Jennifer Rock Sells 2,222 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $237,458.76.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $46.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.83. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -69.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $57.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

