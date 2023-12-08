JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Equities researchers at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

PRVA stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.51 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $454,369.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,510,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927,414.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 44.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Privia Health Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,656,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,104,000 after acquiring an additional 45,639 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,228,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

