JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) PT Lowered to $0.75 at Wells Fargo & Company

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.50 to $0.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JOAN. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on JOANN from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $24.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.03. JOANN has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $4.84.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $539.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that JOANN will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JOANN by 23,467.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,281 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JOANN by 6,878.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,688 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth $640,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 358,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 48,682 shares in the last quarter.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

