John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WLY opened at $30.29 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -132.08%.

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner purchased 16,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,632.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other John Wiley & Sons news, Director David C. Dobson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,947.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew S. Kissner acquired 16,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,632.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLY. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.