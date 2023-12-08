John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.
John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE WLY opened at $30.29 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94.
John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -132.08%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLY. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
