John Yogi Spence Acquires 6,000 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Stock

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) insider John Yogi Spence acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,182.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Yogi Spence also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, John Yogi Spence acquired 289 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $2,046.12.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE XFLT opened at $7.00 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFLT. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $104,000.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

