Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Johnson Controls International has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $55.50 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

