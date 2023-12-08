JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 415

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.05) to GBX 415 ($5.24) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.24% from the stock’s previous close.

PHNX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 630 ($7.96) to GBX 540 ($6.82) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 620 ($7.83) to GBX 640 ($8.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 718 ($9.07) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.73) to GBX 739 ($9.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 617 ($7.79).

PHNX opened at GBX 489.60 ($6.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 468.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 512.72. The firm has a market cap of £4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46.

In related news, insider Andrew Briggs bought 20,964 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.03) per share, with a total value of £99,998.28 ($126,308.30). Insiders have acquired 21,113 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,818 in the last 90 days. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

