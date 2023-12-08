JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target to GBX 1,685

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($24.00) to GBX 1,685 ($21.28) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 167.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FUTR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,350 ($17.05) to GBX 1,080 ($13.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Future to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 827 ($10.45) to GBX 758 ($9.57) in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Future from GBX 757 ($9.56) to GBX 827 ($10.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Future to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.22) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,070.14 ($13.52).

Shares of Future stock opened at GBX 631 ($7.97) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 885.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 797.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82. Future has a 52-week low of GBX 515.50 ($6.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,754 ($22.15). The company has a market cap of £738.59 million, a P/E ratio of 657.29, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

