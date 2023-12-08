JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Target Price to $560.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $615.00 to $560.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on argenx from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on argenx from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on argenx from $595.00 to $582.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $546.67.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $457.77 on Tuesday. argenx has a 12-month low of $333.07 and a 12-month high of $550.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $481.75 and its 200-day moving average is $466.70.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

