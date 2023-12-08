JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVNA. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $10.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Carvana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.27.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $37.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67. Carvana has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 3.03.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 86.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 62.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

