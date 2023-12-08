JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) to Neutral

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays cut Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OCDGF

Ocado Group Price Performance

About Ocado Group

Shares of OCDGF stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76.

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.