JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) to Neutral

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays cut Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Ocado Group Price Performance
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.
