JPMorgan Japanese (JFJ) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.50 on February 5th

JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Japanese’s previous dividend of $6.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON JFJ opened at GBX 478 ($6.04) on Friday. JPMorgan Japanese has a 12 month low of GBX 435 ($5.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 521 ($6.58). The company has a current ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £723.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,165.85 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 463.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 475.26.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

