JPMorgan Japanese (JFJ) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.50 on February 5th

JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Japanese’s previous dividend of $6.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Japanese Price Performance
Shares of LON JFJ opened at GBX 478 ($6.04) on Friday. JPMorgan Japanese has a 12 month low of GBX 435 ($5.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 521 ($6.58). The company has a current ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £723.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,165.85 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 463.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 475.26.
JPMorgan Japanese Company Profile
