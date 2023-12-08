Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF – Get Free Report) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Groupon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Just Eat alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Just Eat and Groupon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat 0 0 0 0 N/A Groupon 2 1 1 0 1.75

Earnings & Valuation

Groupon has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.66%. Given Groupon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Groupon is more favorable than Just Eat.

This table compares Just Eat and Groupon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Groupon $525.35 million 0.70 -$237.61 million ($4.49) -2.56

Just Eat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Groupon.

Profitability

This table compares Just Eat and Groupon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat N/A N/A N/A Groupon -26.35% -523.08% -8.45%

Summary

Groupon beats Just Eat on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Eat

(Get Free Report)

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Groupon

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.