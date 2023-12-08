Kellanova (NYSE:K) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average is $60.05.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $4,729,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,098,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,644,046.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 778,000 shares of company stock worth $41,780,934 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Kellanova by 902.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter worth $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

