Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 352 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after purchasing an additional 207,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,514.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,744.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1,637.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.65. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $1,266.21 and a 52-week high of $2,659.43.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.