Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $485,000 Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Exelixis by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXEL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $551,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 558,345 shares in the company, valued at $12,317,090.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.99 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

