KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Absci’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

NASDAQ ABSI opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. Absci has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $220.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,535.13% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Absci will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Absci by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,920,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after buying an additional 309,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Absci by 178.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,034 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Absci by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,306,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 725,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Absci by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 124,449 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Absci by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 457,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

