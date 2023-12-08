Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives $14.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNTE. Piper Sandler downgraded Kinnate Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush downgraded Kinnate Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 7.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KNTE opened at $2.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $104.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

