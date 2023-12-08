Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives $14.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTEGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNTE. Piper Sandler downgraded Kinnate Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush downgraded Kinnate Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 7.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KNTE opened at $2.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $104.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

