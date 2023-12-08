KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Raised to $14.50

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KREF. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 384.64, a current ratio of 384.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $871.23 million, a PE ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -573.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Quarry LP boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

