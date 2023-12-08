Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Down to $19.92

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.92, but opened at $19.50. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 137,819 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 47.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 32.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 267.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,293,000 after purchasing an additional 362,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.