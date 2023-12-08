Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($2.41) Per Share

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Korro Bio in a research report issued on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor anticipates that the company will earn ($2.41) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Korro Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($12.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Korro Bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($11.43) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.86) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($10.83) EPS.

KRRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Korro Bio Stock Down 14.7 %

Korro Bio stock opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.12. Korro Bio has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $279.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Korro Bio

In other news, Director David L. Lucchino sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $43,569.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

About Korro Bio

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

