Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Korro Bio’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($11.43) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.86) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($10.83) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KRRO. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Korro Bio in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ KRRO opened at $47.51 on Monday. Korro Bio has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $279.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.12.

In other Korro Bio news, Director David L. Lucchino sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $43,569.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

