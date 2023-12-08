Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Lakeland Industries Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $15.28 on Friday. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

