Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $108.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.43. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Ball purchased 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,338.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,673.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 5,840 shares of company stock worth $110,663 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 17.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.