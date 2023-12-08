Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Lands’ End Trading Up 2.2 %

LE stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $272.04 million, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lands’ End news, Director John Mcclain acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $77,225.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

Lands’ End Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lands’ End by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 148,104 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End in the first quarter worth about $1,142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after buying an additional 72,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 366.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

