Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Lands’ End Trading Up 2.2 %
LE stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $272.04 million, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.98.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Lands’ End news, Director John Mcclain acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $77,225.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.
See Also
