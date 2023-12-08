Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Major Shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen Sells 720,541 Shares

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 720,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $9,410,265.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,405,616 shares in the company, valued at $240,377,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alberta Lp Wengen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 200 shares of Laureate Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $2,650.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 400 shares of Laureate Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $5,304.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 26,408 shares of Laureate Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $350,434.16.

On Friday, November 24th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 12,897 shares of Laureate Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $171,272.16.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 27,337 shares of Laureate Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $364,675.58.

On Thursday, November 16th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 5,600 shares of Laureate Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $74,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 103,850 shares of Laureate Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $1,389,513.00.

Laureate Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $13.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.67. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Laureate Education Cuts Dividend

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.14 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAUR shares. TheStreet lowered Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laureate Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Laureate Education by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading

