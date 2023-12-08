Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $6.62

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $6.45. Lavoro shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 3,322 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LVRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lavoro in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Lavoro in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
Lavoro Stock Up 0.8 %
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lavoro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $941,000. 2.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lavoro Company Profile
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
