Lbp Am Sa Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Lbp Am Sa bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AON Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE AON opened at $321.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.
AON Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.64.
AON Company Profile
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
