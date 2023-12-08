Lbp Am Sa Sells 13,313 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Lbp Am Sa lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,313 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in MSCI were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 657.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Argus began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $563.86.

MSCI Stock Down 1.3 %

MSCI stock opened at $508.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $507.89 and a 200-day moving average of $508.14. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

