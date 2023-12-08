Lbp Am Sa Sells 4,134 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lbp Am Sa decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,735 shares of company stock worth $32,970,344. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $240.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4,002.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $244.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.13 and a 200-day moving average of $168.11.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

