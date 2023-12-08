Lbp Am Sa Takes $381,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Lbp Am Sa bought a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,589,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,364,000 after buying an additional 113,870 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 91,166.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,719,000 after buying an additional 4,608,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $114.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -100.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.21.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Qorvo

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.