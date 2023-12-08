Lbp Am Sa Trims Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Lbp Am Sa lowered its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCCO opened at $71.67 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

