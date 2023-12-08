Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Lennar were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 934,746 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,173,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,991,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 236.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 397,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LEN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Trading Up 1.6 %

Lennar stock opened at $137.47 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $137.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.83.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

