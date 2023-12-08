Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Research analysts at Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

LSPD opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.45. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $230.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.59 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 120.71%. Analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 139,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

